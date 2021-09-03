Paralympics day 10: GB passes triple figures in Tokyo

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

A gold and bronze in the first running of the va’a discipline of canoeing at the Paralympics saw GB pass the milestone of 100 medals at the Tokyo Games.

Emma Wiggs soared to gold with a personal best of 57.028 seconds, more than four seconds ahead of her closest rival, while fellow Briton Jeanette Chippington took bronze.

Chippington now has 14 medals across a 33-year career, with her first coming in the swimming pool in Seoul.

Later, Robert Oliver celebrated a bronze medal in the KL3 200m kayak final – 13 years on from medical negligence leading to the amputation of his right leg after an innocuous tackle in amateur football.

The medal tally was boosted on Friday with success at the Olympic Stadium, with Jonathan Broom-Edwards claiming gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best of 2.10m seeing him upgrade his silver from Rio.

And in the T20 1500m, Owen Miller claimed a shock gold after defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii, and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s race.

Swimmer Stephen Clegg finished second in the S12 100m butterfly to collect his third medal of the Games.

Sophie Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl won silver in the women’s B road race, as did table tennis players Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak in the men’s class 6-7 team event.

Wheelchair tennis men’s duo Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett had to settle for silver after they were beaten by French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, the defending champions, in a final set tie-break of the doubles competition.

Taekwondo fighter Beth Munro, meanwhile, guaranteed herself a medal as she made it to the final of the under-58kgs division, where she will face Denmark’s four-time world champion Lisa Gjessing.

Picture of the day

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs was clearly delighted with her gold (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Social media moment

There were a range of masks on display as the women battled it out for the F12 shotput title, with Florencia Belen Romer going for a raccoon and Assunta Legnante a tiger.

Figure of the day

What’s coming up on Friday?

A busy evening of athletics includes Richard Whitehead seeking a third consecutive 200m title, Jo Butterfield and Hollie Arnold defending golds in club throw and javelin respectively, and the 4x100m universal relay final.