Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Thursday, September 2

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Fox News Dominates August Ratings, While Chris Cuomo Draws Most Viewers For CNN

Fox News continued to rule the roost as the top rated cable TV news network for the month of August. The network maintained a solid dominance, with its top-rated prime time hosts leading the way, though it also notched strong numbers with Greg Gutfeld’s recently launched show, which placed him in stiff competition with the comics of late night programing.
Protestsamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Protestors outside Fox News burn American flag and photo of Tucker Carlson

On Wednesday, demonstrators burned an American flag and a photo of Fox host Tucker Carlson outside the Fox News’ headquarters in Manhattan. In a series of videos posted on Twitter, a crowd is seen shouting outside the studio. “You’re full of lies, you’re all racist, you’re Nazis, you’re Zionists, you’re...
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dana Perino: Goodbye, Jasper

Jasper, America’s dog, died at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was nine years old. Though I’ve cried and felt the rolling waves of the first stage of grief for the first two days without him, I don’t think it really hit me until 3:08 a.m. on September 6th.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Fox News' Jesse Watters Was Accused Of Stalking

The following article includes mention of harassment and stalking. While Fox News host and conservative commentator Jesse Watters might have technically made a name for himself as a pundit, it might be more accurate to say that his claim to fame might be rooted in his nickname-able reputation as "an ambush guy." Watters, who began his career in the early aughts as a part of the production staff for Bill O'Reilly on his show "The O'Reilly Factor," soon gained fame as one of the most devoted practitioners of "ambush journalism," or accosting interview subjects without warning live and on camera. While Watters has attempted to explain his approach in the past, stating in a 2015 interview that his method is based upon "[making] it enjoyable for the person I'm interviewing," and "come away from the interview all smiles," it seems that many others, including a prominent journalist and editor, virulently disagree. Not only that: it's led to allegations of stalking against Watters, which in turn sparked a years-long controversy that Watters refused to amend.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dana Perino announces 'America's Dog' Jasper has died

Fox News host Dana Perino announced Saturday that her dog Jasper, who she has often featured on television over the years, has passed away. "It is its deep sadness that I have to let you all know that Jasper passed away today," Perino tweeted on Saturday about the 9-year-old canine’s passing.
TV & VideosFox News

Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': August 22

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, August 30

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosFox News

The Ingraham Angle - Tuesday, August 31

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy