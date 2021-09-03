Global Beverage Flavoring Systems Market

The report “Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market, By Product (Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, and Support Devices), By Procedure (Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization, Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy, and Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization), By Cancer (Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, and Kidney Cancer), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Growing incidence and increasing prevalence of cancer globally among individuals is the major factor driving the growth of the global interventional oncology devices. According to data published by WHO, cancer acts as the second leading cause of death worldwide and accounted for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Approximately 70% of deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries from cancer. Also, high preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, favourable reimbursement scenario for interventional oncology treatment in developed countries, availability of government and private funding, and others. These factors are also expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players along with product launches are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market over the forecast period.