Instant recap: No. 25 ASU coasts 41-14 versus Southern Utah in season opener

TEMPE — Following his team's home opener against Southern Utah, Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill spoke on his team's offensive performance and production. “Yeah, I think you learn a lot in the first game and I think the guys get that transition of practice reps, what it feels like in practice, and then game time, and then we can clean some things up and you always learn from that first game and obviously it was a little sloppy and there was a lot of things in there, either from operational stuff or just the penalties that are taking us into some tough situations or taking a look at our third downs, we were rough on third downs, there was a lot of long-yardage situations, so anyway, we’ve just got to clean a lot of that stuff up, but first game — anytime you come out with a win, feeling good.”