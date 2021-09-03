CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy Is Enjoying an Unusual Period of Political Stability. But a Crisis Could Be Around the Corner

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — As Italy enjoys an unusual period of political stability, there are growing fears that a possible departure by Prime Minister Mario Draghi next year could throw it back into disarray. European House Ambrosetti Forum CEO Valerio De Molli told CNBC at the event Thursday that Italy was currently...

