Italy Is Enjoying an Unusual Period of Political Stability. But a Crisis Could Be Around the Corner

The ECB used this year’s Fed play book when presenting new inflation forecasts yesterday. First: raise the short term forecasts because of an underestimation of the inflation peak (2021: 2.2% from 1.9%). Second: lengthen the time frame during which inflation will be higher than pre-pandemic (2022: 1.7% from 1.5%). Third: nevertheless stick to the view that the inflation bump is temporary in nature (2023: 1.5% from 1.4%). The latter is especially striking given that September ECB forecasts take into account a higher path for oil prices, a lower EUR FX rate, softer EUR rates and a slightly lower unemployment rate. Core inflation remains sticky around 1.3%-1.5% over the forecasting period. And finally: repeat the process in three months’ time. The Fed used the above-mentioned strategy several times already which shouldn’t surprise given their frontrunner status in the recovery. Also in absolute levels, we’re talking completely different numbers in the US with CPI running above 5% for three months already. We’re eager to find out the new Summary of Economic Projections at the September 22 FOMC meeting will look like.