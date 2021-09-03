Cancel
Markets

For VCs, the game right now is musical chairs

By Connie Loizos
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill, a growing number of early-stage investors is becoming wary about the pace of dealmaking. It’s not just that it’s a lot harder to write checks at what feels like a reasonable clip at the moment, or that most VCs feel they can no longer afford to be price sensitive. Many of the founders with whom they work are being handed follow-on checks before figuring out how best to deploy their last round of funding.

BusinessTechCrunch

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber in talks to raise funds at unicorn valuation

If the talks materialize in a deal, CoinSwitch Kuber will become the second crypto startup in the world’s second largest internet market to attain the unicorn status. The four-year-old startup, which counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Ribbit Capital among its existing investors, was valued at over $500 million valuation in its Series B financing round in April this year.
MarketsTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Fintech startup Jeeves snags $500M valuation after $57M Series B

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 3, 2021. As noted yesterday, most of TechCrunch has the day off so today’s newsletter is a little bit different than usual. Up top let’s chat early-stage startups. The TechCrunch team spent an age this week cataloging a host of startups from Y Combinator’s marathon demo day, with our notes covering all presentations from day one and day two. We also yanked our favorites in two batches, in case you wanted to avoid the full download and want to skip straight to the highlights.
BusinessTechCrunch

Fintech startup Jeeves raises $57M, goes from YC to $500M valuation in one year

This June, the startup emerged from stealth with $31 million in equity and $100 million in debt financing. Today, the company, which is building an “all-in-one expense management platform” for global startups, is announcing that it has raised a $57 million Series B at a $500 million valuation. That’s up from a valuation of just north of $100 million at the time of Jeeves’ Series A, which closed in May and was announced in early June.
MarketsRolling Stone

My Top 3 Tips for Founders Gearing Up to Pitch to Investors

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. After judging startup competitions around the world for the last decade, my greatest takeaway is that plenty of founders have beautiful ideas. However, they don’t all pitch with confidence or lead with a story, which is often a deal-breaker.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Several brokerages offer investors the ability to buy less than one share. Brokerage commissions have generally been falling. The combination allows small investors to buy stocks that were previously out of reach. It is now easier than ever to invest with small sums of money. That's good news for investors,...
MarketsTechCrunch

HomeLight closes on $100M Series D at a $1.6B valuation as revenue surges

Return backer Zeev Ventures led the equity round, which also included participation from Group 11, Stereo Capital, Menlo Ventures and Lydia Jett of the SoftBank Vision Fund. The financings bring the San Francisco-based company’s total raised since its 2012 inception to $530 million. The equity financing brings HomeLight’s valuation to $1.6 billion, which is about triple of what it was when it raised its $109 million in debt and equity in a Series C that was announced in November of 2019.
Video GamesWired UK

The best mobile games you can play right now

Mobile games have long languished in the shadow of their immobile counterparts, written off as a pastime for casuals and commuters. And you’d be right to say that there’s a lot of rubbish in the genre, with lots of cash grab apps from shady companies. Nevertheless, there are a host of gems available if you only have access to your phone, or if you don't want to look like a maniac whipping out your Switch out on the tube. Below, we pick out some of the best ones.
Marketstechstartups.com

How Garry Tan turned a $300K investment in Coinbase into $2 billion

In 2011, hackers stole 25,000 bitcoin (US$400,000 at the time) from the Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox. A year later in 2012, former Airbnb engineer Brian Armstrong saw an opportunity and decided to build a crypto exchange platform that offers better security and protection for bitcoin investors. That same year,...
EconomyTechCrunch

What 377 Y Combinator pitches will teach you about startups

There’s something quite earnest and magical about spending literally hours hearing founder after founder pitch their ideas, with one minute, a single slide and a whole lot of optimism. It’s why I like covering demo days: I get tunnel vision into where innovation is going next, what behemoths are ripe for disruption and what founders think is a witty competitive edge versus a simple baseline.
MarketsTechCrunch

A founder’s guide to effectively managing your options pool

In today’s cash rich environment, options are more valuable than cash. Founders have many guides on how to raise money, but not enough has been written about how to protect your startup’s option pool. As a founder, recruiting talent is the most important factor for success. In turn, managing your option pool may be the most effective action you can take to ensure you can recruit and retain talent.
MarketsTechCrunch

Explosion snags $6M on $120M valuation to expand machine learning platform

Oana Olteanu from SignalFire will be joining the board under the terms of the deal, which includes warrants of $12 million in additional investment at the same price. “Fundamentally, Explosion is a software company and we build developer tools for AI and machine learning and natural language processing. So our goal is to make developers more productive and more focused on their natural language processing, so basically understanding large volumes of text, and training machine learning models to help with that and automate some processes,” company co-founder and CEO Ines Montani told me.
EconomyFortune

The labor pool you could be tapping right now

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Before we get to this week's column, a housekeeping note: It's my last one. I am so grateful to the folks at Fortune for giving me this platform as I transitioned from media executive to entrepreneur. I can now let you in on two secrets of Worksheet: One, I used it to answer burning questions I had as a first-time CEO navigating an ever-shifting world and workplace. Two, I ran an experiment to ensure every single edition featured the voices of women and people of color. Proud to say it worked and no white man ever shined alone. Now I hand the baton to a longtime friend and former colleague, Emily Peck. She's fabulous, you'll see. If you'd like to continue to connect, I'm scarily easy to find on the internet. Follow me on Twitter and LinkedIn, and please oh please follow what we're building at Epicenter-NYC and URL Media.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

Bringing innovation to a corporate environment is inherently challenging. Many firms have established research and development or corporate development teams, but not innovation teams. Since corporations have complex organizational charts with any array of divisions and people, it’s hard for any one team to have a complete view of the big picture. Intrapreneurship programs may inspire internal innovation, but this is an expensive and risky model to support.
EnvironmentTechCrunch

Founders Factory and G-Force launch Seed program for climate-focused startups

The program will invest in entrepreneurs with startups that can reduce the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, speed up the transition to a circular economy, create sustainable housing and manufacturing solutions, as well as address climate-friendly mobility, food/feed production, and capturing/storing CO2 and methane. The Program, run with G-Force largely out...
Engineeringtechstartups.com

Israeli tech startup Quantum Machines secures $50M to unlock a new era in quantum computing

Quantum computing has been around since the early 1980s when physicist Paul Benioff proposed a quantum mechanical model of the Turing machine. Unlike the conventional computers that store information using bits represented by 0s or 1s, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, to encode information as 0s, 1s, or both at the same time. However, many companies have not been able to tap into the potential of quantum computing, until now.
TechnologyTechCrunch

A.ID closes Pre-Seed funding for ID verification platform aimed at high-risk clients

The startup says it is addressing a market that traditional Fintech companies and banking instutions can’t seem to deal with: namely the rise of apparently ‘risky’ customers who are simply dealing in products deemed problematic. A case in point is that the legal cannabis industry grows by 67% every year, and crypto by over 46%. Meanwhile, the unbanked and underbanked population grows every day, but existing financial institutions seem unable to cater to these exploding markets.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Mobius Labs nabs $6M to help more sectors tap into computer vision

The startup offers an SDK that lets the user create custom computer vision models fed with a little of their own training data — as an alternative to off-the-shelf tools which may not have the required specificity for a particular use-case. It also flags a ‘no code’ focus, saying its...

