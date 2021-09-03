Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Union representing school staff again calls for mask mandate following death of Utah teen

By Michael Locklear, KUTV
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the death of the Salt Lake County teen from COVID-19, one retired teacher is calling for action to better protect kids. “We see the numbers, and unfortunately, now, we have a child that has passed away from this,” said Brad Asay, who taught in Ogden for 30 years and now leads the American Federation of Teachers Utah, “so it’s time to take it seriously and no more just waffling on things and politicizing this. It needs to be taken seriously.”

kutv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake County, UT
Vaccines
Salt Lake County, UT
Education
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Health
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Ogden, UT
Education
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Salt Lake County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elected Representatives#Salt#Utah Parents United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy