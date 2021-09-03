Union representing school staff again calls for mask mandate following death of Utah teen

After the death of the Salt Lake County teen from COVID-19, one retired teacher is calling for action to better protect kids. “We see the numbers, and unfortunately, now, we have a child that has passed away from this,” said Brad Asay, who taught in Ogden for 30 years and now leads the American Federation of Teachers Utah, “so it’s time to take it seriously and no more just waffling on things and politicizing this. It needs to be taken seriously.”