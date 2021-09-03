Diane Boit: Record attendance at Missouri Slope Fair, 1921

Road construction crews are working to replace 2.9 miles of Mandan’s Main Street, some parts of which are more than 60 years old and are on schedule for the $9.1 million project’s completion by Nov. 1. The project, which began May 1, was originally opposed by some of Mandan’s 71 Main Street merchants but, by midsummer, even they were beginning to change their minds regarding the benefits of new pavement, water and sewer lines, and new curbs and gutters. Mandan’s share of the $9.1 million project is $2.6 million.