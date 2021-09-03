Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandan, ND

Diane Boit: Record attendance at Missouri Slope Fair, 1921

By DIANE BOIT
Bismarck Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad construction crews are working to replace 2.9 miles of Mandan’s Main Street, some parts of which are more than 60 years old and are on schedule for the $9.1 million project’s completion by Nov. 1. The project, which began May 1, was originally opposed by some of Mandan’s 71 Main Street merchants but, by midsummer, even they were beginning to change their minds regarding the benefits of new pavement, water and sewer lines, and new curbs and gutters. Mandan’s share of the $9.1 million project is $2.6 million.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ND
City
Raleigh, ND
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Bismarck, ND
City
Mandan, ND
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
State
Maine State
Mandan, ND
Government
City
Washburn, ND
State
Oregon State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Missouri Slope Fair#Amtrak#Turbotrain#The Mandan Depot#The Mandan Men#Twilight Golf League#Mandan High School#Mhs#The Marine Corps#The Sioux Indians#First Class#Navy#European#Pfc#Solen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Philippines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy