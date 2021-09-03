Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Eastern Washington stuns UNLV 35-33 in double-OT opener

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns — including a pair of first-down scoring strikes in each overtime — and Eastern Washington escaped with a 35-33 double-overtime victory over UNLV in a season opener on Thursday night.

It was the fourth time in ten years that the FCS Eagles upset an FBS opponent and they overcame three turnovers and three missed field goals — one on the final play in regulation — to do it.

EWU led 20-6 with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter after Dennis Merritt's 1-yard TD run. Daniel Gutierrez kicked a 47-yard field goal 1:20 into the fourth quarter and added a 51-yarder after a Barriere interception to pull the Rebels within 20-12. The Eagles lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Charles Williams scored on a 16-yard run. UNLV added a two-point conversion to tie the game at 20 with 8:03 left to play. UNLV was in Eagles' territory before Tre Woods picked off a Doug Brumfield pass, setting up overtime.

The Rebels struck first in OT when Williams ran it in from 13 yards out, but Barriere answered with a scoring strike to Dylan Ingram on the Eagles' first play. Barriere struck again on first down in the second overtime, finding Blake Gobel for the 25-yard score. A rule change this season forces teams to go for two points after the first OT and Talolo Limu-Jones snagged a deflected pass to put EWU up 35-27. Brumfield ran it in from 19 yards out on the Rebels' second possession, but his pass attempt for two points was ruled incomplete after an offical review and the Eagles had their victory.

Williams finished with 172 yards on 27 carries with two scores for the Rebels.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
64K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Eastern Washington#College Football#Las Vegas#American Football#Unlv#Fcs Eagles#Fbs#Rebels#Ewu#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Looking back: The five best wins in EWU football history

While Eastern Washington has endured its share of blowout losses to Football Bowl Subdivision teams, it’s given a number of those teams trouble. On 11 occasions, including a 35-33 double-overtime victory at UNLV on Thursday, the Eagles have defeated an FBS team. Another 27 times, they’ve lost, often handily (let’s not dwell on that 84-21 loss at No. 10 Houston in 1990).
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Can the Eagles O-line Rebound in 2021?

The Philadelphia Eagles landed just outside the top 10 in Pro Football Focus’ offensive line rankings heading into the 2021, but if the unit can stay healthy, you can expect the line to be much improved this season. While Philadelphia comes in at just No. 13 on the list. However,...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Iowa StateCBS Sports

College football rankings: Penn State, Iowa, UCLA to move up as LSU, Oklahoma drop in top 25 polls

The college football rankings won't get released on Sunday as usual because Week 1 of the 2021 season extends all the way through Labor Day on Monday night when Ole Miss and Louisville will face off in Atlanta. So while we won't be able to make our usual AP Top 25 projections in our normal "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" column, we can certainly identify movement that is sure to occur once the new rankings are released Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Severity of Mo Ibrahim injury revealed

Minnesota Golden Gophers star running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an injury to his left leg in Thursday’s 45-31 loss to Ohio State, and on Monday head coach PJ Fleck addressed the severity of the injury: Ibrahim will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and will undergo season-ending surgery, Fleck said.
Indiana Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

B1G embarrassment: Indiana misspells name on jersey for game at Iowa

Indiana got off to a rough start in its season opener against Iowa, and that was before the game kicked off. In a tweet posted, and since deleted, by IU’s official athletics account, the jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read, “Indinia.” Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to weigh in, and there was a predictable reference to Bishop Sycamore.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron takes blame for loss to UCLA

LSU sure didn’t start the season the way they wanted after falling 38-27 in the opener. When speaking with the media following the game, Orgeron was quick to point all the blame to himself. After all, he is the head coach, and it is his job to put his players in a position to be successful. That was much of the reason he made the changes at both coordinator positions in the offseason.
Clinton, SCSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday. Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who...
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Optimism on the rise as UNLV prepares for football opener

UNLV running back Charles Williams was at ease Wednesday morning after football practice at Rebel Park. His sixth and final training camp was coming to a close and he peered around the empty practice field before assessing his team, a mere eight days before his senior season was scheduled to begin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy