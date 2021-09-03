REVIEW: Imagine Dragons positively unpredictable on ‘Mercury – Act 1’
After an intense six-year run that saw Imagine Dragons release four albums, tour non-stop and release hit after hit, the band finally pumped the brakes. Not all of that was due to the pandemic; they were already planning to refocus. With that break now behind them, they’ve teamed up with Rick Rubin for their fifth album, Mercury — Act 1. The super producer has a signature style of peeling back layers of an artist and creating a dramatic shift in sound. And that’s jut what happened here.riffmagazine.com
