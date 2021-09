WESTERLY — An in-person worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Cal Lord’s sermon will be " Fresh Starts and New Beginnings." The scripture will be from Isaiah 43:1-7. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.