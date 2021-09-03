Cancel
Football

Video shows Mohamed Ibrahim had pop in his leg on nasty injury

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohamed Ibrahim was having a monster game for Minnesota in their opener on Thursday until some bad luck struck. The Golden Gophers running back left his team’s game against Ohio State after going down with a lower leg injury on a carry late in the third quarter. The injury happened as he was trying to escape a tackle attempt.

