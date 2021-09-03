Video shows Mohamed Ibrahim had pop in his leg on nasty injury

A few seasons ago, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers won 11 games, identifying a player or player(s) to watch for would have been a much more difficult task. Not to say that the 2021 version is without talent – they are a solid group, and should give Ohio State a challenge Week 1 – but gone from the 2019 roster are Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman, Rodney Smith, Antoine Winfield Jr., and others. Johnson and Winfield Jr. just won Super Bowl rings and were legitimate contributors for Tampa Bay, and Bateman was on his way to starting for the 2021 Baltimore Ravens before an unfortunate injury. Rodney Smith has not made much noise in the NFL, but he is notable due to the fact that he ran for nearly 1,200 yards and was named Second-Team All-Big Ten for the Gophers during that 2019 season. Minnesota is not Ohio State, where they can simply reload on an annual basis, so their 2020 drop-off was not a surprise.