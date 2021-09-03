Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Davis Fantasy Football 2021 outlook: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, what Wayne Gallman add means

By Dan Schneier
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Davis was one of the biggest waiver wire saviors of the 2020 Fantasy Football season after Christian McCaffrey spent the vast majority of the season on the shelf. Those savvy enough to scoop up Davis were treated to borderline RB1 production. Now, joining the Atlanta Falcons, Fantasy managers will have to ask themselves if they want to wager on a 28-year-old running back breaking out and continuing in that trajectory on an Atlanta team that has failed to produce consistent production from one back for a long time now.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Wayne Gallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Bears#Panthers#Cbs Mock Draft#Preseason Training#Giants#Rb#Titans#Sportsline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Latest Mock Draft Strategy and Funny Team Names

With the 2021 NFL season less than a week away and with rosters trimmed to 53 players, fantasy managers have a much better idea of how to navigate their drafts. Waiting until the end of the preseason is always advisable in fantasy because significant changes can and will happen. The New England Patriots, for example, have named rookie quarterback Mac Jones the Week 1 starter while parting with 2020 starter Cam Newton.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

What to make of the Wayne Gallman signing, Qadree Ollison cut

We have a shakeup in the running back room. The Falcons are brining Wayne Gallman Jr. from the outside, signing him to the 53-man roster on Thursday, at the expense of someone who has been around a little while. Qadree Ollison was waived in a corresponding move as the Falcons...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft, Potential Team Names

The start of the 2021 NFL regular season arrives Thursday, which means that time is running out for fantasy draft prep. If you have waited to begin studying for your fantasy draft, the time is now for a cram session. Familiarizing yourself with the latest draft rankings and preseason developments is a great way to start. It can also be beneficial to conduct a few mock drafts before embarking on the real thing.
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Alert: Wayne Gallman Agrees to Contract with Falcons; Qadree Ollison Cut

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have signed veteran running back Wayne Gallman while releasing Qadree Ollison. Gallman spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers but was released after the final preseason game. The 26-year-old played for the New York Giants for the past four years after being selected...
NFLchatsports.com

What are the Falcons getting with RB Wayne Gallman?

The Falcons coaching staff praised Qadree Ollison early on in the summer, and it’s still very possible that Ollison will be back with the Falcons as a practice squad player in the days ahead. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were always going to look for additions after the cutdown to a 53 man roster, though, and when Wayne Gallman became available they obviously felt they had to pounce.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Falcons X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have been on a downward slide ever since the famous 28-3 disaster in the Super Bowl. They’ve kept largely the same offensive core around, but there is some major change heading into the 2021 season. When the NFL Draft began, many were unsure what path the Falcons were taking. Bring in the replacement for Matt Ryan, or give him an elite weapon to replace Julio Jones?
NFLBleacher Report

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 4-Round Simulation with Notable Picks

We're only days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off the campaign Thursday. This means crunch time is here for those still preparing for their fantasy drafts. Mock drafts are a great tool for pre-draft prep....
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy