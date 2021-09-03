Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New Zealand Terrorist Attack Sees Six Stabbed, Suspect Shot Dead

By Jack Dutton
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Multiple people in New Zealand were stabbed in a terrorist attack on Friday, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A man, inspired by Islamic State ideology, entered a Countdown supermarket in Lynn Mall, New Lynn, Auckland, on Friday and stabbed and wounded at least six people. Police shot and killed the suspect within 60 seconds of starting the attack, Ardern said.

Dramatic social media footage shows shoppers fleeing out the mall for their lives, moments after the terrorist began their attack.

"A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders," Ardern told a press briefing on Friday.

"This was someone who was known to our national security agencies and was of concern and was being monitored constantly. There are very few that fall into this category," Ardern said, adding that she was personally gutted to have heard about the attack.

The suspect was a Sri Lankan national and had been living in New Zealand since 2016. He was described by the prime minister as a "lone wolf" who was inspired by extremist ideology.

"It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith," Ardern said. "He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."

"We were doing absolutely everything possible to monitor him and indeed the fact that we were able to intervene so quickly, in roughly 60 seconds, shows just how closely we were watching him," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told the briefing.

Coster said police were confident there was no further threat to the public.

The last terrorist attack in New Zealand was in the city of Christchurch, on the country's east coast. That devastating incident in March 2019 saw a white supremacist terrorist kill 51 worshippers at a city mosque and injured 50 more.

Less than a week later, Ardern announced that all weapons considered military-style semi-automatic guns and all assault rifles would be banned in the country.

Asked in Friday's press conference whether the Auckland attack could have been revenge for the Christchurch attack, Ardern said that it was not clear.

Newsweek has contacted the police for comment on the incident.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) condemned the attack in a statement, saying it has "resurrected the trauma" of the Christchurch attack.

"Terrorists who do such inhumane and vile acts do not belong to any religion," Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ said.

"We condemn this act of terror. They act out of sheer hate, and they have no place in our country. Our first thoughts and prayers are for the victims and their families. We sympathise with their trauma and that of the bystanders who witnessed the evil act of terror.

"We thank the NZ Police for their bravery and all the work they are doing to keep us safe. The first responders, including the medical and ambulance staff have our deepest admiration.

"At this time, we again repeat our sense of sorrow for those who are in hospital and the others who are suffering from trauma. We pray for their wellbeing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl940_0blNuT5x00

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
554K+
Followers
58K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealanders#Terrorist Attack#Guns#New Zealand Police#Islamic#Sri Lankan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Behind Viral VideosComplex

Video Shows Hundreds of Pakistani Men Assaulting Female TikToker

A disturbing video has gone viral showing hundreds of Pakistani men assaulting a young woman in the country’s metropolitan city Lahore. Newsweek reports the incident took place on Saturday near the national monument of Minar-e-Pakistan, where a mob of hundreds gathered to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The unidentified woman said she was filming a TikTok video when a crowd of up to 400 men attacked her, tearing away her clothes while she attempted to escape.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Tourist punched in face in random Times Square attack

A 20-year-old tourist from Wisconsin was randomly attacked by a lunatic in Times Square on Wednesday afternoon, police and sources. The suspect stalked the victim and then punched him in the face on Seventh Avenue near West 49th Street at about 2:30 p.m., the NYPD and sources said. After the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Footage shows a young woman forcing quokka to vape in Western Australia

A teenager in western Australia has been seen in a video allegedly forcing a quokka to vape from an e-cigarette, sparking outrage on social media. In the video, the teen is seen on Rottnest Island, off the coast of the city of Perth, giggling as she pushes an e-cigarette down the quokka’s throat. The creature can be seen in the video standing on its back legs and licking the device, thinking it to be food.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Chilling video shows UK terrorist shot dead by cops after stabbing rampage

Dramatic bodycam video captured the final moments of a British terrorist who stole a knife and stabbed two people just 10 days after being released from prison. Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police in February 2020, after launching an attack on a main street in London’s Streatham, in which he shouted about how he wanted to kill the Queen. Both his victims survived.
ImmigrationPosted by
UPI News

N.Z. supermarket attacker ID'ed; PM vows stricter terror laws

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Islamic extremist who police fatally shot after he attacked seven people in New Zealand was officially identified Saturday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to tighten counter-terrorism laws. The man responsible for the Friday attack at an Auckland supermarket was identified as Ahamed Aathill Mohamed...
Worldmanisteenews.com

Video sparks arrest of Thai police in drug suspect's death

BANGKOK (AP) — Four Thai police officers charged with murder in connection with the deadly shakedown of a suspected drug dealer in custody were arrested Wednesday after a video clip of the incident shared on social media caused a public furor. Three other officers were still being sought in connection...
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

New Zealand Unable To Keep Supermarket Attacker Locked Up: Ardern

The Islamic State-inspired radical responsible for a supermarket knife rampage in New Zealand was watched for five years and jailed for three before authorities exhausted all avenues to keep him detained, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Saturday. The 32-year-old Sri Lankan was only freed in July and had been under...
Public Safetyinformnny.com

New Zealand police were following extremist who stabbed 6

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group that they were following him around the clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public Safetypersecution.org

4-Year-Old Survives Machete Attack, Others Tell Harrowing Stories of Jihadist Assault

08/18/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – 12-year-old Rejoice Moses was the first to see the attackers making their way to Kagoro community, Nigeria, during the early hours of Sunday, August 15th. The young girl told ICC that she had climbed up a hill that morning to use the restroom, when suddenly she looked into the distance and saw a group of men dressed in all black.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

IS-inspired Attacker Shot Dead After New Zealand Supermarket Knife Rampage

An Islamic State-inspired attacker injured six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage Friday, before being shot dead by undercover police officers who had him under round-the-clock surveillance. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "gutted" the man, a Sri Lankan national, had managed to carry out his "hateful"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy