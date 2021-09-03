Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

J&M Manufacturing’s right-side unload auger

By Name
ocj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 30 years J&M has listened to their customers to continuously improve their trusted line of grain carts and provide the features they demand. Once again, J&M has taken the feedback from farmers to create a right-side unload auger on select X-Tended Reach grain carts, further increasing operator visibility and efficiency.

ocj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auger#Design#J M Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureYork Dispatch Online

Manufacturing rep says farmers retain right to make most repairs

Your Aug. 27 “right to repair” articlemisleads readers about farmers’ existing right to repair their equipment. It’s important to understand that tractors and combines owners have the same repair rights as truck and car owners and most equipment repairs can be done by farmers or ranchers themselves. Equipment manufacturers and dealers throughout Pennsylvania empower farmers to choose how their farm equipment will be managed, maintained, and repaired by providing the tools and information needed to safely and correctly diagnose and repair their own equipment.
Agricultureocj.com

Oats don’t know and lumber prices have no bearing on grain values

Corn and beans continue trading within tight ranges. Yield estimates seem less certain than usual for this time of year. Therefore, a sideways market may be likely until the September USDA report is released. With so much uncertainty, there are those searching for some sign of where the corn and...
IndustryIndustry Week

Manufacturing's Ego Problem

Too many US companies, large and small, neither understand foreign competitors nor take them seriously, says author Rebecca Morgan. Rebecca Morgan, a manufacturing veteran, former IndustryWeek columnist and president of Fulcrum ConsultingWorks, is an expert in making businesses more competitive. People familiar with her enterprise-wide, effective approach put her in the same league as Deming, Welch and Drucker.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Consider the Modern Farm Shop

John Cain worked for Morton Buildings, Inc. for 40 years. His son, Sean Cain followed him into the same construction business headquartered at Morton, Illinois. Employed there for 25 years, Sean Cain has recently been named president of this post-frame manufacturing and construction company in Morton. Both father and son...
Agriculturegrit.com

Common Farm Equipment Repairs

InMaintaining Small-Farm Equipment: How to Keep Tractors and Implements Running Well, Steve and Ann Larkin Hansen equip readers with their experienced guidance to sustaining smooth-running farm equipment that will last for years and save on costly services. With their clear-cut instructions and service tips, readers will learn to pinpoint problems before they get out of hand, as well as the tools and knowledge needed for basic repairs. The following excerpt is from Chapter 7, “Repairs.”
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Combine, equipment, livestock equipment, and misc.

At the farm 14500 Bethlehem Claibourne Rd, Richwood, Ohio 43344. ‘93 Gleaner R 52 Combine w only 2043 sep hrs and 2973 engine hours, SN R5253104, this combine has been thru the shop and field ready! ‘95 Agco 500 series 20’ flex head, SCH cutter bar and plastic fingers, SN 2040763; ‘93 AC Hugger corn head 6-30, SN 15028. Unverforth header cart 25’. These items have always been shedded and ready to run the big crop in 2021! Tye 15’ notil drill w/markers and double spring harrow; White 6600 corn planter w/ liquid , vacuum, no til coulters; Remlinger RTC 600, 15’; Wil-rich 3400 Disc-o-vator w/ 3 bar harrow, 15’; JD 336 square baler, twine; Batco drive over belt grain dump, hyd drive, 12’ pit x 18” belt; DMI 300 bu gravity wagon on 10 ton gears, truck tires, center dump; JD 54 manure spreader; the balance of the equipment has been outside including– JD 220 disc 18’; JD 400 rotary hoe, 12 row, hyd fold; JD 1350-1450 semi mt plow 6-16; JD 6-30 cultivators; JD 8300 grain drill w/ grass seeder; Henniker 1325 chisel plow, 13 shank; old JD pull type sprayer; log splitter, 3pt, hyd drive; Handmade 3 pt hyd boom; old flair box wagon; 2 wheel dolly for between machinery; 1000 gal tank on gears; old Case feed cart; 2 – 100 bu gravity wagons; 18.4 x 34axle duals; old IH Loadstar grain truck, 16’ steel sides, hoist, doesn’t run; harrowgator 13’; 3 pt blade , JD quick hitch.
Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Watch For John Deere’s Colossal Combine This Fall

John Deere’s latest combine will be easy to spot this harvest because of its color, but most notably, its size. The John Deere X9 1000 Combine made its farm show debut this week at the Farm Progress Show after it launched last year. Nick Howerton, product marketing manager, says this...
Agricultureocj.com

NASS to review acreage earlier for certain crops

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will review all available data, including survey data, satellite-based data, and the latest information from USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency, for planted and harvested acreage for corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarbeets in preparation for the September Crop Production report. If the data review justifies any changes, NASS will publish updated planted and harvested acreage estimates in the Sept. 10 report.
StocksMoney Morning

Stocks to Sell Now: Unload This Popular Icon Right Away

Sometimes everyone will immediately understand the reason for an urgent "sell" call, like if the company is having "headline-news" kinds of problems, another dead quarter, or it's a serial top decliner on whatever exchange. People "get it," and they sell accordingly. Other times, a sell recommendation is controversial - you...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

CNH Industrial To Acquire Excavator Manufacturer Sampierana For €101.8M

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has agreed to purchase 90% of the capital stock of privately-owned Italian company Sampierana S.p.A., and to obtain 100% control over four years following closing, for total transaction consideration of €101.8 million. Sampierana specializes in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing earthmoving machines, undercarriages, and spare parts.
Technology94.3 Jack FM

John Deere Self-Driving Technology On The Way

John Deere announced self-driving technology with the help of Bear Flag Robotics, a startup that began as a part of Deere’s Startup Collaborator program. The company explains that one of the reasons behind the new step into the future is to help farmers cut down on labor needs due to the struggle to find employees. The self-driving equipment can be fitted to tractors already on the farm so producers won’t have to buy brand new machinery to benefit from the technology.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get JBL T180A In-Ear Earphone for $14 (Retail Price $25)

JBL T180A In-Ear Earphone which generally retails for $25 is now available at a discounted price of $14.26 only at AliExpress. This deal ends on 9 September. JBL T180A In-Ear Earphone at $14.26 (after discount)@AliExpress. JBL T180A In-Ear Earphone. Key Features:. Intelligent Noise Reduction. Comfortable and ergonomic design. Strong Bass.
Agricultureocj.com

Fall is FSR time!

Farm Science Review and OSU Agronomy Team have been working hard to bring you an unforgettable show from September 21 to 23. You will have the opportunity see the latest technology and resources for your farm in the agronomy team area at the east of the Review grounds just inside gates B & C and near the general parking area. We have a great set of demonstrations showcasing some of the research we are currently doing around the state both on-farm and at our research stations to help answer your production questions. You can walk through the plots at your own pace or have a private tour anytime during the entire show.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Optical Sensor Market

The report “ Global Optical Sensor Market, By Type (Extrinsic Optical Sensor and Intrinsic Optical Sensor), By Sensor Type (Fiber Optic, Sensor, Image Sensor, Photoelectric Sensor, Ambient Light and Proximity Sensor, and Other Sensor Types), By Application (Industrial, Medical, Biometric, Automotive, Consumer, Electronics, and Other Applications), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global optical sensor market is projected to grow up to US $2.0 billion in 2020 with CAGR 6.30%. The sensors have application in intelligent lighting, helps to save power and response to manual switch on and off the light in the smartphone which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. The increase in adoption of the smartphone with the more security features drives the growth of the target market. For instance, Synaptic announced, that it has started the mass production of its first optical in-display fingerprint sensors. As companies are adopting the on-screen fingerprint authentication in 2017.
AgricultureCitizen Tribune

Field day demos ups and downs for drone application

PONTIAC, Ill. — It’s a question that takes some pondering: How do you get an aerial spraying drone with rotaries and extended booms out of the middle of a field of 9-foot-high corn in August?. Jason Webster, the chief agronomist at Precision Planting, was faced with that dilemma at the...
Ohio Stateocj.com

Potato favorites for fall

A long, long time ago, when there was an Ohio State fair, Taterella, a young college damsel spent sweaty afternoons and evenings in the Bricker building, baking hundreds of potatoes. In her Potato Palace, Taterella baked potatoes, topped them with delicious toppings and served them up to the peasants of the Ohio land. Her spuds were known far and wide. Taterella had grown up in the land of soy and maize but loved potatoes so. Taterella’s hot, sticky nights were draining, but she was rescued from demise when the fair ran its course. This is my potato story, but the history of the potato goes a few more long years further back.
Ohio Stateocj.com

Unusual fall armyworm outbreaks

By Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel, Mark Sulc, James Morris, Curtis Young, CCA, Ohio State University Extension. We have received an unusual number of reports about fall armyworm outbreaks particularly in forage including alfalfa and sorghum sudangrass, and in turf. Certain hard-hit fields have been all but stripped bare. True or...
Willard, OHocj.com

Making the most of muck

The contrast between the bright, green leaves of a zucchini plant is stark in comparison to the black soil. Heat rises from the field, at least a few degrees warmer than the hot summer air. Rumor has it that the soil itself, when dry enough, can be lit on fire. The ground, known as muck, is dark and rich in nutrients and very valuable for specialty crop production in parts of northern Ohio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy