Wallace Weekend Players

Attention! Middle School and High School Students: Sign Up for Fall 2021 Sept. 1! Have you ever wanted to perform on stage? Do you like to write? Do you enjoy making people laugh? Or are you more comfortable behind the scenes as a director, stage manager, or a designer? No matter what your interests are, there is a place for you in Theatre. Theatre is for everyone because everyone likes stories. This class is completely FREE and a meal is provided each week! All you have to do is show up. Classes meet at the Wallace Saturday mornings 10:30am-12:30pm. To register a student complete the information below and we will send you a form.