In an emotional moment on Monday, 19-year-old Avani Lekhara became the first woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games for India. Lekhara made history not only with a gold medal in the R-2 Women's 10m air rifle SH1 event, but also by winning India its first medal for shooting in either the Olympic or Paralympic Games. She also set a Paralympic record with a score of 249.6.