Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Levi Wallace: Week 1 role still undetermined

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Sean McDermott indicated to Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site Thursday that the battle for the No. 2 cornerback job between Wallace and Dane Jackson is still taking place. "We've got extremely competitive guys out here that want to compete, that's the environment that we foster and facilitate every day out here," McDermott shared. "Yet it's putting the team first and taking care of one another. You'll see Levi (Wallace) out there and you'll also see Dane (Jackson) at times."

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Jersey#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBuffalo News

Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback

Before cornerback Levi Wallace met safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, their presence loomed over him. Walking around the Buffalo Bills facilities, he saw them everywhere. “I didn't know what to expect. I come in seeing their pictures all over the place, and I was like ‘Man, these guys are bullies, like they're not even gonna like me,’ " he said with a laugh Thursday.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Levi Wallace: Back in action

Wallace was back at practice Wednesday after missing some time last week with a hip injury, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports. Wallace wasn't even one of the injured Bills mentioned as having to practice in a red jersey, so we assume he's well on his way to suiting up Week 1 against the Steelers. All indications are that he'll begin the season as a starting cornerback across from Tre'Davious White.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLclesportstalk.com

FIVE Reasons Browns Will Beat the Chiefs in Season Opener

We are a week away from the Cleveland Browns battling the Kansas City Chiefs to open this new NFL Season. After these two teams played a classic AFC Divisional Playoff Game back in January, where the Chiefs hung on to beat the Browns, this opening game of the season should be a dandy.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Longtime NFL Quarterback Has Blunt Message For Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made his stance clear this offseason: he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins has promised to be “vigilant” in following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players, and he even said he’d go as far as putting up plexiglass in the QB room. However, he also said he’s “at peace” with his “personal and private” decision to refuse the vaccine.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Tried Out For An NFL Team On Monday

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned, but the three-time Pro Bowler worked out for an RB-needy team on Monday. Along with another experienced free agent, Devonta Freeman, Bell worked out with the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, per the league transaction wire.. Because of two key injuries at the position, the Ravens are in need of some additional depth in the backfield.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 as the 2021 season is set to begin. Oh sweet gridiron gods, thank you for delivering to us another season of NFL football. The new campaign is set to kick off in the next few days, and we’ve got our regular batch of weekly NFL picks and score predictions to help you through the upcoming weekend of football glory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy