Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New Jersey...Pennsylvania Delaware River At New Hope-Lambertville affecting Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. Delaware River At Frenchtown affecting Bucks and Hunterdon Counties. Delaware River At Stockton affecting Bucks and Hunterdon Counties. Delaware River At Easton-Phillipsburg affecting Northampton, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties. Delaware River At Riegelsville affecting Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. Delaware River At Washington`s Crossing affecting Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey...Pennsylvania Delaware River At Trenton affecting Bucks and Mercer Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Delaware River At Trenton. * Until this morning. * At 1:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 AM EDT Friday was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 12.0 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Pa Route 32 North in Yardley Borough begins to flood between Brown Street and Maple Avenue. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Route 32 North is closed between Brown Street and Maple Avenue. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Route 32 South at East College Avenue in Yardley borough begins to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Morgan Avenue in Yardley Borough begins to flood. River Road (PA Rt 32) at East Ferry Road in Lower Makefield Township begins to flood. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Houses on Brown Street in Yardley begin to take on water. Houses on Afton Avenue also take on water. Southbound lanes are closed along stretches of Route 29 in Trenton. Route 32 North is closed in Yardley borough. River Road (Route 32), north of Woodside Road and south of Mt. Eyre Road, in Lower Makefield Township, begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 08/29/2011. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Delaware River Trenton 20.0 20.5 Fri 1 am EDT 15.3 12.9 12.0

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
City
New Hope, PA
City
Northampton, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Mercer, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Extreme Weather#Bucks Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy