Flood Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New Jersey...Pennsylvania Delaware River At New Hope-Lambertville affecting Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. Delaware River At Frenchtown affecting Bucks and Hunterdon Counties. Delaware River At Stockton affecting Bucks and Hunterdon Counties. Delaware River At Easton-Phillipsburg affecting Northampton, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties. Delaware River At Riegelsville affecting Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. Delaware River At Washington`s Crossing affecting Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey...Pennsylvania Delaware River At Trenton affecting Bucks and Mercer Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Delaware River At Trenton. * Until this morning. * At 1:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 AM EDT Friday was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 12.0 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Pa Route 32 North in Yardley Borough begins to flood between Brown Street and Maple Avenue. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Route 32 North is closed between Brown Street and Maple Avenue. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Route 32 South at East College Avenue in Yardley borough begins to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Morgan Avenue in Yardley Borough begins to flood. River Road (PA Rt 32) at East Ferry Road in Lower Makefield Township begins to flood. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Houses on Brown Street in Yardley begin to take on water. Houses on Afton Avenue also take on water. Southbound lanes are closed along stretches of Route 29 in Trenton. Route 32 North is closed in Yardley borough. River Road (Route 32), north of Woodside Road and south of Mt. Eyre Road, in Lower Makefield Township, begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 08/29/2011. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Delaware River Trenton 20.0 20.5 Fri 1 am EDT 15.3 12.9 12.0