Hawaii County, HI

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 20:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-02 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 819 PM HST, radar indicated rain diminishing over most of the leeward side of the Big Island, with a few showers persisting near Kailua-Kona and Honokohau Harbor. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, Kahaluu-Keauhou, and Kealakekua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 PM HST if flooding persists.

alerts.weather.gov

