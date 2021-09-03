Cancel
Obituaries

Sister Rita Henley, H.M.

By Obituaries
Chronicle-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister Rita Henley, H.M. formerly Sr. Mary St. Edna, S.N.D., 90, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Villa Maria Community Center, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania. Raised in Cleveland, she graduated from St. Stephen High School and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1953 from Our Lady of Angels Church, Cleveland. In 1970, she left the Notre Dame Congregation and professed vows as a Sister of the Humility of Mary.

