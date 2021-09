Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ is likely to post a year-over-year decrease in its bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Sep 9, after the closing bell. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has increased 3.7% to 84 cents over the past 30 days, the figure suggests a plunge of about 17% from the year-ago period’s tally.