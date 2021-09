VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or the 'Company') announces that it owns 40% of the outstanding shares of Broden Mining Ltd. ('Broden'), a private company that is working with Ross River Dena Council ('RRDC') to complete the acquisition of a large package of land ('Vangorda Lands') in the Faro mining district, southern Yukon (Figure 1). The Vangorda Lands host several deposits containing zinc, lead, silver and other valuable metals, and there is excellent potential for additional discoveries (see joint news release with the Government of Canada, Ross River Dena Council and private entity Broden Mining dated August 30, 2021).