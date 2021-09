ONEOK, Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is well-poised to gain from improved fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in the higher productive regions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings is pegged at $3.29 per share, suggesting growth of 131.69% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $15.45 billion, indicating an increase of 80.88% from the prior-year reported number. The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of ONEOK is 6%.