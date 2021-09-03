Simu Liu and Awkwafina React to That 'Shang-Chi' Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built up quite the ensemble cast over the last 13 years and they have certainly made the most of it, having characters appearing when least expected and creating some exceptionally crafted combinations like Thor and Hulk in Ragnarok and the surprise appearance of the Wakandan Dora Milaje in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. With the arrival of the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it was clear that there will be much more to come when fans were quick to spot Doctor Strange's Wong and even The Incredible Hulk's Abomination, who hasn't been seen since the disjointed Edward Norton movie of 2008, featuring in the movie. Shang-Chi will introduce a whole new ensemble cast to the MCU and according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, it won't be long before we see them returning to screens again.