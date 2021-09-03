Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Simu Liu and Awkwafina React to That 'Shang-Chi' Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)

By John Boone‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I don't know anything about anything," claims Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, "and whether or not there's a post-credit sequence, that's up to fans to discover for themselves when they watch the movie in theaters on September 3." What with this being a Marvel...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Hulk
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten Rings#Avengers#Captain Marvel#Shang Chi Introduces#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Marvels Has Begun Filming, Brie Larson Offers Captain Marvel 2 Update

There isn't a week goes by without another Marvel movie being seen to start filming, and this time it was the turn of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, to confirm that she had begun filming on her next outing as the integral part of the MCU's line-up, The Marvels. Speaking in an interview for Sirius XM, the actress said that she is currently having a lot of early starts to make it onto set for each day's shooting, and she also shared just a little bit of information about the sets she is working with.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Shang-Chi tracking lowest MCU opening weekend, new images released

Although restrictions have been gradually lifting around the world, rising concerns over the Delta variant have seen cinema audiences taking a hit these past few weeks and while several studios are starting to tinker with release dates, Disney seems intent on pushing ahead with its plans to release Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in just a few short weeks.
MoviesComicBook

Captain Marvel Sequel Casting Report Confirms New Addition to Cast

Reports emerged earlier this summer that Parasite star Park Seo-joon had scored a role in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, with his talent agency AWESOME Entertainment reportedly confirming this news recently, per The Seoul Story. Most details about the upcoming sequel have been kept under wraps, not only in regards to the overall narrative but also to the new characters that will be making their debuts, leaving fans to merely speculate about who Seo-joon could be playing in the adventure. The actor has also appeared in projects like She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The Marvels is currently slated to land in theaters on November 11, 2022.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel just answered one of our biggest ‘Shang-Chi’ questions

After the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we saw the first reactions to the most mysterious MCU film of 2021. Black Widow is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War. No Way Home is the third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy. Like Shang-Chi, Eternals will introduce brand new heroes, but we already know what to expect from the latter. The Eternals have been living in the MCU for millennia. We’ll soon find out what they were up to while the Avengers were saving the day. But what about Shang-Chi (Simu...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Projects

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to introduce a brand-new hero into the MCU, in the form of Simu Liu’s titular martial arts master. We’re expecting this to be just the beginning of Liu’s Marvel career, then, with sequels and crossovers and team-up projects no doubt coming his way. And it’s likely that another major player from Shang-Chi’s origins movie could have a future in the franchise, too.
Movies/Film

Simu Liu Auditioned for ‘Shang-Chi’ By Pulling Off the ‘Black Widow’ Pose

From the early stages of its development, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was teased as a martial arts movie with superpowers. Based on the early buzz, the movie definitely delivers on its promise of intense action: it’s apparently so good that many are calling it the best action in the MCU so far. A lot of work went into making Shang-Chi’s action so authentic, and many are praising the film’s star, Simu Liu, for both his incredible character performance and his action movie skills. It turns out Liu is a man of many talents, allowing him to pull off a few of his own stunts in the movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
MoviesComicBook

Iron Man 3 Star Confirms Marvel Return for Shang-Chi

Just a few days ago was the official world premiere for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and there was at least one major surprise on the Red Carpet when none other than Sir Ben Kingsley appeared. Previously appearing in the MCU as "The Mandarin" aka Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3 and the "All Hail the King" one-shot, Kingsley was at the center of the firestorm over the original version of the Marvel villain. Marvel Studios confirmed at the Shang-Chi premiere that Kingsley appears in the film but now the actor himself has opened up about it.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Characters Will Be Back Soon According to Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built up quite the ensemble cast over the last 13 years and they have certainly made the most of it, having characters appearing when least expected and creating some exceptionally crafted combinations like Thor and Hulk in Ragnarok and the surprise appearance of the Wakandan Dora Milaje in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. With the arrival of the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it was clear that there will be much more to come when fans were quick to spot Doctor Strange's Wong and even The Incredible Hulk's Abomination, who hasn't been seen since the disjointed Edward Norton movie of 2008, featuring in the movie. Shang-Chi will introduce a whole new ensemble cast to the MCU and according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, it won't be long before we see them returning to screens again.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel boss reveals whether he saw Simu Liu's tweet about Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is sure to make a huge star out of Simu Liu, the first Asian leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role the actor has wanted for a while, most famously tweeting Marvel back in 2018 that he wanted to talk to them about the film, which the studio were looking to get off the ground at the time.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Talks a Possible Sequel

The movie isn't even out yet, but, of course, people are already the cast of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings about a sequel. So far, the buzz behind the movie is pretty positive, but the box office is going to be the thing that really defines whether or not this movie gets a sequel. Radio Times spoke to the cast, and Simu Liu hopes that they get a sequel and says that the ending really hints that another is on the way,
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Responds To The Movie Being Called An Experiment

The pandemic era has been a decidedly mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the expansion into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus bringing plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, but the feature film side of the franchise hasn’t experienced the same sort of joy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Reportedly Has Big Plans In Store For Shang-Chi

Kevin Feige recently teased that it won’t be too long before we see some major characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings make their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but until the movie premieres on September 3rd we’ve got no idea how it connects to the rest of the shared universe.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Helped Shang-Chi’s Director Join The MCU

When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters next month, it will officially mark a huge turning point in its director's career, Destin Daniel Cretton. The MCU movie is his first blockbuster outing and, with all the buzz surrounding it, there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders for it to succeed. If that sounds daunting, that’s because it is -- and it turns out Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler played a big role in helping Marvel’s newest director prepare for his biggest gig yet.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Shang-Chi review: Simu Liu is the new best Marvel hero

Marvel’s latest entry into its cinematic universe is fighting an uphill battle. The last film to continue the epic series’ story after Avengers Endgame was Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Then Black Widow hit Disney Plus earlier this year – but it was mostly a prequel with no real impact on the post-Snap universe. Enter Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a movie tasked with continuing the Avengers story while introducing a brand-new hero, evil organization, and an array of magical artifacts — as well as taking the pressure off the first Asian-led Marvel to be tap. Despite these challenges, Shang-Chi is one of the best Marvel movies to date.
MoviesFirst Showing

Here's the Final Trailers + Featurettes for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Movie

"It's time to show the world who I really am…" Marvel still rules the cinema! Opening in theaters in a few weeks is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and along with the new Eternals trailer, they've debuted a big batch of new footage. Not entirely sold on this one yet? All the glowing reviews and all this extra footage should definitely get your attention. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood and has tried a create a normal life for himself in San Francisco. He is forced to confront his past when they try to draw him in again. This Marvel movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle previously, who I've been a fan of since his very first film. Early word is that even if you've been tired of Marvel, this is still worth a watch! Packed with kick ass fights and kick ass performances and more.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi Review: A Satisfying Introduction To a New Corner of the MCU

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings skillfully introduces a new corner of the Marvel universe with minimal stumbles along the way. Summary: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. We are well over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy