Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stream: Soulja Boy’s ‘Swag 4’ Album

thatgrapejuice.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoulja Boy is back with new music. For, the acclaimed rapper has just unleashed his new album, ‘Swag 4.’. The project consists of 14-tracks and marks his fourth project in a year so far. There is only one track across the album that includes a featured artist. ‘Bussin’ features rising...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Manager Speaks On Soulja Boy, Chris Brown, & Drake

Last week, we received Donda. This week, we're all set to receive Certified Lover Boy. There were rumors that Kanye West and Drake were slated to deliver their anticipated albums on the same day but alas, that did not happen, and in just a few hours, we will finally hear what Drake and his OVO Sound team have been working on.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Drake Wears Soulja Boy Glasses After Soulja Puts Kanye West on Blast

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Falls Asleep While Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"

DJ Akademiks is one of the most passionate Drake fans in the entertainment industry, hyping him up and live-streaming his reaction every time The Boy drops a new single or an album. Last night, Drake delivered Certified Lover Boy -- albeit a couple of hours later than expected -- and as he usually does, Ak started his stream on Twitch, yelling and screaming about his excitement. That passion wore out though because, on two separate occasions during the stream, Ak appeared to fall asleep.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Soulja Boy disses Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in Twitter rant

Soulja Boy has called out Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian in an expletive-filled rant on Twitter after he was allegedly cut from Donda. The 31-year-old “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper – real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – claims his vocals didn’t make the final cut for West’s album, even though he was allegedly asked to record a verse for the track “Remote Control”.When Donda was surprise released on 29 August, Soulja Boy shared what appears to be a screenshot of a chat between West and him, which suggested he was set to appear in the song...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's "DONDA" Final Sales Numbers Are Here

Another massive album may have dropped today, but Kanye West's DONDA isn't even close to fading from the conversation. In fact, many believe that Ye's tenth studio album is only getting better with time -- though not everyone remains convinced of its quality to begin with. Yet polarization has become a recurring part of the Kanye album rollout, and those who love DONDA have spoken loud and clear on the project's behalf.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Uzi Vert Calls Kanye West a “Fake Pastor”

While the Hip-Hop community is waiting on Kanye West’s DONDA album, Lil Uzi Vert has made an observation: “Kanye a fake pastor.”. Uzi fired off that tweet, which he deleted, but would joke with fans who stated he was a devil worshipper. Kanye is currently throwing shots at Drake and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Drake Drops 'Certified Lover Boy' Featuring JAY-Z, Lil Baby & More

Drake's Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. On Friday (September 3), the hip-hop titan dropped his sixth studio album via OVO Sound/Republic Records, and it hears the star recruit a standout roster of guests, including JAY-Z ("Love All"), Lil Baby ("Girls Want Girls"), Lil Durk and Giveon ("In The Bible") Travis Scott ("Fair Trade") and more. While she's not listed as a feature, Nicki Minaj also appears for a spoken-word cameo on "Papi’s Home." On the production front, Drizzy linked up with several creatives, including his go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. The 21-song set comes after he used billboards throughout the country to tease the guests in their respective hometowns, as well as his lyrics from the collection.
Celebritiesokcheartandsoul.com

New Music Friday: Drake, Soulja Boy, Anderson .Paak and Bobby Shmurda

Friday was highlighted by the release of the most anticipated album of the year, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, which finally dropped after months of delay. The follow-up to Drake’s five-times-platinum 2018 album, Scorpion, includes 21 tracks. The star-studded project features Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage and many more.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Courts Controversy With R. Kelly Sample on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy’s stripper ode “TSU” utilizes the same symphonic intro found in Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” Due to the sample, Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track, alongside Drake, the track’s producers (Harley Arsenault, Noel Cadastre, OC Ron G) and Christopher Cross, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake; N’Sync’s version of Cross’ “Sailing” is also sampled on the track. (A...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Montero’ Album Cover

All roads lead to September 17 for Lil Nas X, who will be unleashing his debut album ‘Montero’ on said date. And he’s making sure it is an eye-grabbing affair. Moments ago, Nas unwrapped the colorful cover for the project – which is preceded by Billboard smashes ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby.’
MusicNME

Drake premieres collaborations with Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Rema

Drake debuted three unreleased tracks over the weekend, following the release of his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The Toronto rapper appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on Saturday (September 4) to celebrate the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. While the attention from the show was mostly directed to Drake leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000, he also premiered a handful of new collaborations.
Edison, NJthesource.com

Lil Uzi Vert is a Welcome Wedding Crasher

Lil Uzi Vert, one of the past few years’ breakout hip-hop stars, is often known for being the life of the party wherever he goes- and that includes weddings too, apparently. Earlier this week, the rapper took a break from hyping his upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti to attend a wedding in Edison, New Jersey.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Still Marvels At Snoop Dogg's Unmatched Weed Tolerance

Big Draco may be in the running for having the most "first rapper to" records under his belt, but following a recent interview with Power 106, it appears that Soulja Boy has joined a long list of artists who have been out-smoked by Snoop Dogg. Soulja Boy's Snoop Dogg story...

Comments / 0

Community Policy