Stream: Soulja Boy’s ‘Swag 4’ Album

Drake's Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. On Friday (September 3), the hip-hop titan dropped his sixth studio album via OVO Sound/Republic Records, and it hears the star recruit a standout roster of guests, including JAY-Z ("Love All"), Lil Baby ("Girls Want Girls"), Lil Durk and Giveon ("In The Bible") Travis Scott ("Fair Trade") and more. While she's not listed as a feature, Nicki Minaj also appears for a spoken-word cameo on "Papi’s Home." On the production front, Drizzy linked up with several creatives, including his go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. The 21-song set comes after he used billboards throughout the country to tease the guests in their respective hometowns, as well as his lyrics from the collection.