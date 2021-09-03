Cancel
Cape Girardeau, MO

Woman pulled from Mississippi River

kzimksim.com
 4 days ago

The Southeast Missourian reports that a woman pulled out of the Mississippi River on Tuesday evening was taken to Southeast Hospital for a self-harm and mental health assessment. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said officers were dispatched to the Riverwalk near Broadway and Main Street for a report of a woman in the water around 5:30 p.m. Officers located her and eventually got her safely out of the water. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments treated the woman on the scene.

