Doniphan man arrested on felony warrant from Butler County
A Doniphan man was taken into custody earlier this week in Butler County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Justin Long was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a felony Butler County warrant for forgery of checks. He is also facing two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and alprazolam. Following the arrest, Long was held at the Butler County Jail.www.kzimksim.com
