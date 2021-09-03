Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt Johnson execution

kzimksim.com
 4 days ago

The Associated Press reports that the Missouri Supreme Court has refused to halt the October execution of a man convicted of a triple killing who claimed his intellectual disability made him ineligible for the death penalty. Ernest Lee Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Oct. 5 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It would be the first execution in Missouri since convicted killer Walter Barton was put to death in May 2020. The court ruling was Tuesday. Johnson was convicted of killing 46-year-old Mary Bratcher, 57-year-old Mable Scruggs and 58-year-old Fred Jones during a closing-time robbery of a Casey’s General Store in Columbia in February 1994.

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Intellectual Disability#The Associated Press#Bonne Terre#General Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Mississippi Statenprillinois.org

After Texas' Abortion Ban, The Supreme Court Faces A New Law From Mississippi

In the wake of Texas’ new law banning abortion after six weeks, many abortion-rights advocates are concerned about a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks. While the law is not currently in effect, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to it this fall. If upheld, the Mississippi law could threaten access to abortions nationwide.
Arizona Statewwno.org

Arizona's Supreme Court Eliminates Peremptory Challenges

To Arizona now - starting next year, lawyers there will no longer be able to dismiss potential jurors before trial without stating a reason why. Arizona will be the first state to eliminate so-called peremptory challenges under a groundbreaking rule change approved recently by the Arizona Supreme Court. Supporters say it's a move designed to combat systemic discrimination that has blocked people of color from serving on juries. NPR's Cheryl Corley reports.
Congress & CourtsEastern Progress

Kentucky Supreme Court decision upholds 2018 workers' comp law

(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s business community and other employers scored a victory in a state Supreme Court ruling that upheld a 2018 law reforming workers’ compensation benefits. The decision combined two similar cases, and the state’s justices upheld the legislation that ends workers’ compensation income when the beneficiary either...
Texas Statekfgo.com

U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights and allowing a law prohibiting the vast majority of abortions in the state that took effect on Wednesday to remain in place.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri and Texas Attorney Generals prevail at Supreme Court in “Remain in Mexico” Case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Texas Attorney General’s Office have prevailed over the Biden Administration for a 3rd time in their lawsuit over the “Remain in Mexico” policy as the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Missouri and Texas in a 6-3 denial of the Department of Justice’s appeal for an emergency stay. The Biden Administration will now be required to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” Policy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules

California’s top court rejected an attempt to make it harder to impose the death penalty, ruling Thursday in favor of the current system where jurors need not unanimously agree on aggravating factors used to justify the punishment.Jurors already must unanimously agree to impose a death sentence, and to do so must decide that aggravating factors outweigh mitigating circumstances. But they do not have to unanimously agree on each specific aggravating factor, the California Supreme Court said in a 7-0 decision. Those factors include things like having multiple or prior victims, the slaying being gang-related or spurred by a victim's...
Tallahassee, FLcbs12.com

Supreme Court shields top executives from depositions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Prompted by a case involving the retired chairman of Suzuki Motor Corp., the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday shielded high-ranking business executives from having to give depositions in lawsuits. Justices, in a 6-1 decision, extended to corporate executives a protection that has long...
Texas StateWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s worrisome decision not to intervene in Texas

The Supreme Court decided by a 5-to-4 majority not to issue an injunction against the implementation of a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue anyone involved in providing or facilitating an abortion of a fetus with an identifiable heartbeat, effectively banning abortion in Texas. The court’s majority ruled on...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Oklahoma AG drops appeal in state death penalty case

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Friday that he is dropping his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in the first-degree murder case of death row inmate Shaun Bosse. O’Connor said he made the decision after a state appellate court ruled the high court’s decision in a...
Saint Louis, MOchatsports.com

Kroenke to Missouri Supreme Court: Hands off my portfolio

ST. LOUIS — Rams owner Stanley Kroenke doesn't want the public to know just how much he's really worth. The multibillionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has petitioned the Missouri Supreme Court to stop a St. Louis judge's order that he produce a slew of records detailing his net worth so that a jury can assess punitive damages at next January's trial over the Rams' 2016 move to California.
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Joins Fight In US Supreme Court To Back Freedom For Homeless Ministry

Arizona has joined a coalition of 17 states, 20 current and former Washington state legislators, and numerous legal scholars and faith-based organizations in submitting friend-of-the-court briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to take the case of a Seattle homeless ministry. The Washington Supreme Court said the faith-based nonprofit can be sued for declining to hire an applicant who does not share its religious beliefs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy