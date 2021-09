There’s a lot to break down here within this Big Brother 23 article, but we have to start by setting the stage for the eviction. So is Derek X. actually going to be booted from the game today? In a word, yes — it was a little touch-and-go at times but the reality remains that he just doesn’t have the votes to stick around. Kyland and Derek F. are two different people he’s been targeting, as presumably he could’ve gotten Azah, Tiffany, and Hannah’s support. The problem is that Kyland doesn’t want to alienate Sarah Beth, while Derek F. has a final three deal of-sorts with some of the other guys in the Cookout. He’s probably got a guaranteed final two in that situation; why pass that up by saving Derek X. in the game at this point?