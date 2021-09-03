Cancel
Undersized and overlooked, Patterson makes Washington roster

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Miami Herald
Cover picture for the articleJaret Patterson shed a tear. This was not like the tears of anger while losing a pickup basketball game in high school or the inconsolable disappointment of being turned down for scholarships to play Division I college football. In a moment of reflection, he allowed himself to appreciate the journey from under-recruited to undrafted after making it to the NFL with Washington.

