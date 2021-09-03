Cancel
New Zealand police kill 'violent extremist' after he stabs 6 people at Auckland supermarket

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack and said the man was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was a Sri Lankan national who was well known to the nation's security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

