New Zealand police kill 'violent extremist' after he stabs 6 people at Auckland supermarket
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack and said the man was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was a Sri Lankan national who was well known to the nation's security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 0