Coronation Street Spoilers show that Seb Franklin will be returning to viewer’s screen in upcoming episodes through flashbacks as Nina starts to recover memories from that night. Scenes of ITV soap were filmed in order to give the viewer’s the truth of what happened that night. As of now Viewers still have a lot that they do not know about the night that Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were attacked by Corey Brent and his friends. As viewers know the attack on Seb and Nina led to the death of Seb which affected many in the community. Now the trial is about to take place and many are hoping that justice will be served including viewers of the show. However, what actually took place.