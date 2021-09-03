Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Ohio State overcomes halftime deficit, surges past Minnesota in 45-31 victory

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota had No. 4 Ohio State on the ropes, but the Buckeyes showed just how quickly they can flip the script. Even after jumping out to a 10-0 lead, the Buckeyes found themselves trailing Minnesota 14-10 at halftime and then 21-17 in the third quarter. But in the span of about eight minutes, Ohio State turned that four-point deficit into a 10-point advantage and eventually escaped with a hard-fought 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy