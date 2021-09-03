Ohio State overcomes halftime deficit, surges past Minnesota in 45-31 victory

Minnesota had No. 4 Ohio State on the ropes, but the Buckeyes showed just how quickly they can flip the script. Even after jumping out to a 10-0 lead, the Buckeyes found themselves trailing Minnesota 14-10 at halftime and then 21-17 in the third quarter. But in the span of about eight minutes, Ohio State turned that four-point deficit into a 10-point advantage and eventually escaped with a hard-fought 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.