"My daughter Francesca was born on a blustery February night six years ago. When she was placed in my arms, I looked down into her eyes. They were alert and startlingly beautiful – the shape was so unique and the streaks of light within their deep blue was kaleidoscopic. They literally took my breath away. I knew in that instant my baby had Down syndrome.