Based on the massively successful PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE has become one of the world’s most popular mobile games, and it’s easy to see why. After diving down to a remote island, you find yourself scavenging for weapons, vehicles, and supplies as you duke it out with up to 100 players in a single map, making for a challenging and exciting experience – all in your pocket. Well, PUBG MOBILE is using its huge name for good, as it launches the 2021 Team Up Challenge across the globe, including North America.