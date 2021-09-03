Cancel
Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.

The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September.

In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump.

“SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.”

The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came up with the idea of a pregnancy photoshoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion‘s verse on his new song “Dolla Sign Slime” for the first time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he told the outlet. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.’”

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,’” he added.

Lil Nas X also shared that the process of creating his new music has changed plenty of things in his life.

“I’ve changed in so many ways,” he said. “I’ve changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don’t have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can’t choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I’ve learned to let people’s comments roll off my back.”

Fans praised the “Old Town Road” rapper for the announcement, with Radio One editor Brandon Caldwell writing: “Every day Lil Nas x comes around to troll his a** off, create havoc and release good a** pop music and hey - he’s steadily winning.”

