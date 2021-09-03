Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Owen Miller wins 1500m gold for Great Britain while Hannah Taunton takes bronze

By Ed Elliot
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPKaU_0blNnWLp00

Great Britain’s Owen Miller claimed a shock 1500m gold after upsetting world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Scotsman, who finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships, crossed the line in a winning time of 3:54.57.

Russian Paralympic Committee athlete Rabotnitskii and reigning Paralympic champion Michael Brannigan of the United States were expected to compete for top place on the podium in the T20 event.

Rabotnitskii came second in 3:55.78, with Italy’s Ndiaga Dieng claiming bronze in 3:57.24, while Branningan’s season’s best time of 3:58.43 was not enough for a medal.

Miller’s fellow Briton Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s race with a personal best.

The 30-year-old – who incidentally hails from Taunton in Somerset – finished in 4:35.34, with Poland’s Barbara Bieganowska-Zajac claiming the title for the third Games in succession, in a time of 4:27.84.

Ukraine’s Liudmyla Danylina took silver, just under five seconds off the pace.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Broom-Edwards claimed gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best of 2.10m the same height as the 33-year-old achieved in Rio where he only managed silver.

He said: “I am so emotional. To just get it right at the right time, I am so relieved, elated, excited and crying my eyes out.

“I’ve been striving for that gold for years. They were horrible conditions so I tried to keep my cool and get it right when it counted. And I am so proud of myself.

“(Silver medallist) Praveen (Kumar) pulled out a personal best and fair play to him, that put me on the back foot.

“I had to rise above that and I am so proud that I did. 2.10m was a bit of an ugly jump but it was a season best so I am delighted.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brannigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Briton#European#Scotsman#T64
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Owen Miller starting for Indians Sunday

Cleveland Indians infielder Owen Miller is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Miller is getting the nod at third base while batting seventh in the order against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. Our models project Miller for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Blonde Bombshell Goes 7-1 With Impressive Win

Australian boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges continues to make waves in boxing with another win back to back last weekend. Bridges scored another solid win which could see her back in a rematch with Shannon Courtenay later in the year. Here is the fight:. (Hat tip DAZN YouTube) The Bridges phenomenon...
SocietyNBC San Diego

More Than 180 Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes in Tokyo – Their Biggest Moments

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been historic for many reasons, but for the LGBTQ+ community, they have a special meaning. There were at least 180 out athletes competing in Tokyo in nearly every sport, according to Outsports. That's three times more than the 56 openly out athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Behind Viral VideosMidland Reporter-Telegram

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Jaco Van Gass: Afghanistan veteran wins Paralympic gold for Great Britain

Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass applied military precision on his Paralympic debut, smashing the C3 3,000m individual pursuit world record en route to romping to gold in Tokyo.With the Taliban takeover of Kabul dominating news headlines, the heroic Van Gass offers a stark reminder of the devastation years of political instability have caused in that country.The South African-born cyclist suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2009 while serving with the Parachute Regiment.He lost his left arm at the elbow, as well as suffering a collapsed lung, shrapnel wounds, punctured internal organs, a broken...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Maria Lyle: Great Britain sprinter clinches Paralympic bronze in 100m

Scottish sprinter Maria Lyle won ParalympicsGB’s first athletics medal of the Tokyo Games by claiming bronze in the women’s T35 100m final.The 21-year-old crossed the finish line in a season’s best 14.18 seconds to finish third in the event for the second successive Games.On the opening day of track action in Japan gold went to China’s Xia Zhou in 13 secs, with Australian Isis Holt taking silver, 0.13secs off the pace.Lyle, who has cerebral palsy, struggled with mental health issues in Rio five years ago but still managed to come away with a silver and two bronzes.“For me it...
WorldShropshire Star

Sarah Storey storms to Great Britain’s first gold of the Tokyo Paralympics

In a repeat of the all-British Rio 2016 final, Storey got the better of compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright. Dame Sarah Storey began her quest to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian by smashing her own world record en route to stylishly retaining C5 3000m individual pursuit gold. In a repeat of...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Great Britain wheelchair fencing trio take epee team bronze in Tokyo

Great Britain’s wheelchair fencers won a first epee team medal since 1980 after increasing their Tokyo Paralympics tally to three with bronze in the men’s event. Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya, who claimed individual epee gold and bronze in their respective categories on Thursday, combined with Oliver Lam-Watson to clinch a historic podium place with a 45-38 victory over Ukraine.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Great Britain secure double gold in Paralympic rowing

Great Britain’s rowers grabbed double Paralympic gold on a glorious morning in Tokyo.Laurence Whiteley made it a 30th birthday to remember by topping the PR2 mixed double sculls podium alongside Lauren Rowles, recording a winning time of 8:38.99.That success at Sea Forest Waterway was swiftly followed by glory in the PR3 mixed coxed four final for quartet Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox and Ollie Stanhope, plus cox Erin Kennedy.They finished in 6:49.24, more than 11 seconds ahead of the United States and almost 18 seconds clear of bronze medallists France.Whiteley and Rowles also won mixed sculls gold together at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy