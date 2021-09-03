Cancel
Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein responds to those wild CGI fan conspiracy theories: ‘I am a human man’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Actor Brett Goldstein has jokingly responded to fan theories that his Ted Lasso character, Roy Kent, is a brilliant CGI creation.

While some have theorised it’s the gruff footballer’s near-perfect beard that gives him away, others are convinced that Apple is waiting for Brett Goldstein’s Emmy nomination to reveal their cutting-edge CGI technology.

Or, as Goldstein puts it, “a f****** load of mad s*** happening on the internet”.

Ted Lasso follows the journey of an optimistic American football coach, as he tries to rescue a struggling British soccer team from the throes of relegation. Goldstein’s Roy Kent suffered a career-ending knee injury at the end of season one.

After a brief stint as a foul-mouthed football pundit, Kent returns to AFC Richmond as coach in the ongoing season two.

These wild CGI theories unsurprisingly originated on the Reddit TedLasso subreddit . Fans believe that, among other things, the way Roy Kent “glows” and his “odd body movements” confirm his CGI status.

Despite the “evidence”, the conspiracy theory is assumed to be completely baseless and inaccurate—even if Roy Kent is here, he’s there, he’s every-f*******-where.

Putting an end to Twitter speculation that picked up steam this week, Goldstein donned his Bitmoji avatar on 2 September to clarify, “I’m a completely real, normal man who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal, human, basic things like rendering, buffering and transferring data.”

Fans of the Apple TV+ footballing sitcom, set against the backdrop of the English Premier League, have raised their suspicions that Goldstein’s character—AFC Richmond veteran and coach – may not be real since season one debuted.

