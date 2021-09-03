Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sleep Tight [Video]

By the Editors
goodmenproject.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh is a young gamer confined to a wheelchair. He is also a teenager craving a bit more independence and wants to assert himself, especially with his father Frank, who is having a bit of a mid-life crisis himself. One night Josh asks to keep the light on as his...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#00 58#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Musicearmilk.com

JONES is back with "Read My Mind" [Video]

Singer/songwriter JONES shares a new release, "Read My Mind," which serves as the follow-up to her last single, "Around." This time, though, she makes use of a core acoustic guitar-driven backdrop provided by her co-writer Oli Barton-Wood. The subtle production is stripped down to the essentials allowing JONES' sublime melodic runs to shine through and the result is a soul-gripping expression of what she wants in a relationship. She explains via emails that she is looking at it from the glass-half-empty, half-full perspective. Are these expectations realistic? Probably not, but hey, a girl should be able to dream out loud, shouldn't she?
TV & Videosgoodmenproject.com

3 Minutes of Silence [Video]

Jane is a young teenage girl, isolated and often on her own. Stuck in her head, alienated and lonely, she has a hard time reaching out to other people. Her only outlet is drawing, which she does all the time. Jane strikes up a connection with Tisha, another young girl...
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

A Man Departed [Video]

Don is a recent widower devastated by the loss of his wife. On the day of her funeral, he attempts to attend to the various errands and tasks of the occasion, like getting soup for his father. But as Don goes about his day, he discovers that even the simplest...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Doesn’t Fall Far [Video]

Carson, his son Garrett and his wife Elsie are sitting down for a late dinner during the holiday season. But they aren’t an ideal picture of family togetherness, and the meal is full of complaints, stubborn silences and passive-aggressive comments, though Carson attempts to retain his equanimity through it all.
Entertainmentgoodmenproject.com

Mahalia Melts in the Rain [Video]

Mahalia is a shy young Black girl who takes ballet, where she is teased by other classmates Abigail and Daisy for her quiet demeanor and her hair, among other things. On the eve of a class photoshoot, Mahalia’s mother Anika arranged for Mahalia to straighten her hair at her local salon, hoping to raise her confidence. Her new hair gives her an initial boost at first, but she discovers that in the end, not much has changed.
Celebritiesearmilk.com

Kenneth Goodrich and alecbe// have fun with "I Like It" [Video]

Rapper Kenneth Goodrich links up with hip-hop artist alecbe// for a summer party jam titled "I Like It." The Coastal-produced track has a chilled drum groove and mellow soulful texture that flows seamlessly with the duo's carefree performance and unfiltered lyrical stylings that dwell on letting go of material possessions and just enjoying the ride for what it is. I like how both rappers literally feed off one another with the rhyme schemes and tandem flows on this tune and share their quirky ways of staying true to themselves no matter what others might think.
Musicearmilk.com

Eternia & Rel McCoy team up for "Most PPL" [Video]

After taking a mini-hiatus to focus on her newborn child, the veteran Canadian emcee Eternia is back with us with a new release and video titled "Most PPL." The record is a collaboration between her and Toronto-based Juno-Award-winning producer Rel McCoy who crafts a summer-tinged, reflective soundscape for Eternia to share her thoughts on what true friendship and camaraderie mean to her. Always sharp with the lyrics, Eternia breaks it down in a matter of frankly way as she acknowledges that people will always look out for themselves before others but it's all about love for her and she will go the extra mile for her loved ones.
Chicago, ILearmilk.com

Smba embraces the "Marathon" [Video]

Chicago's Smba is quickly becoming known as a tell-all rapper/performer who doesn't pull any punches in their emotionally raw style of alternative rap. Sporting perspicacious views on mental health and societal hurdles, the Chicago emcee is tackling topics that still don't get as much coverage in modern hip-hop as they should. After releasing the complex and nuanced Claustrophobic EP earlier this year, "Marathon" finds Smba still on a defined path of personal and lyrical evolution.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Will Despise You [Video]

A man and a woman met for their first date together, having “met” online first. They seem to have a romantic spark over dinner, trading witty repartee that only seems to intensify their chemistry. Joking about how online dating causes people to market themselves as shiny, perfect packages, they decide to be brutally honest about their foibles, hangups and other idiosyncrasies.
CelebritiesPopculture

Comedian Kate Quigley Hospitalized, 3 Others Dead After Alleged Overdose

A party in Los Angeles took a tragic turn when four people reportedly overdosed, resulting in three deaths and one hospitalization. Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died at the scene of an apparent overdose, and comedian/model Kate Quigley was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition is currently unknown. TMZ reports that cops were called shortly after midnight. Autopsies will be conducted, but it seems like cocaine laced with fentanyl was ingested by all. LAPD's homicide unit was notified, but It's unclear whether or not they will be involved.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Another One: Celebrity Doppelganger Spotted In Brooklyn, This Time It’s Cardi B

First, there was John Cena’s twin, Jamal. Then, there was the Rock’s law enforcement twin in Alabama. Now, there’s Ashley, who has an uncanny resemblance to “WAP” rapper Cardi B. @claudelandej#frontalwig #jetblack #cardi #cardib #brooklynhairstylist #nychairstylist #curls #viral. ♬ Up (Instrumental) – Cardi B. Cardi’s doppelganger had heads on social...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
Posted by
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.

Comments / 0

Community Policy