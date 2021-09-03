Sleep Tight [Video]

After taking a mini-hiatus to focus on her newborn child, the veteran Canadian emcee Eternia is back with us with a new release and video titled "Most PPL." The record is a collaboration between her and Toronto-based Juno-Award-winning producer Rel McCoy who crafts a summer-tinged, reflective soundscape for Eternia to share her thoughts on what true friendship and camaraderie mean to her. Always sharp with the lyrics, Eternia breaks it down in a matter of frankly way as she acknowledges that people will always look out for themselves before others but it's all about love for her and she will go the extra mile for her loved ones.