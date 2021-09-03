Sleep Tight [Video]

Singer/songwriter JONES shares a new release, "Read My Mind," which serves as the follow-up to her last single, "Around." This time, though, she makes use of a core acoustic guitar-driven backdrop provided by her co-writer Oli Barton-Wood. The subtle production is stripped down to the essentials allowing JONES' sublime melodic runs to shine through and the result is a soul-gripping expression of what she wants in a relationship. She explains via emails that she is looking at it from the glass-half-empty, half-full perspective. Are these expectations realistic? Probably not, but hey, a girl should be able to dream out loud, shouldn't she?
Comments / 0