Readability is a crucial factor when it comes to preparing documents. If the space between two lines, aka Line Spacing, is too less, it will be hard to read. If it’s too much, there will be too much distraction. When reading the newspaper, you must have noticed that space between lines is way too little than what you read online. Saving space is crucial for newspapers because of the cost, while it is not so much when it comes to online reading. That said, in this post, we will share how you can change line spacing in Microsoft Word.