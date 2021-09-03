Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Alaska Airlines to require all new hires to be vaccinated

By Marissa Nall
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alaska Airlines announced it would require all new hires to be vaccinated for Covid-19, among other measures it is taking to encourage vaccination among its workforce. The SeaTac-based airline stopped short of mandating the vaccine for existing employees, but included new layers of testing and enforcement, as well as a $200 bonus for vaccinated employees. Around 75% of its staff who have shared their vaccination status are vaccinated, the company said.

