The Deerfield Demons used a strong second half to pull away with a 28-13 victory over the Dodgeland Trojans on Friday, Aug. 20. “It was a good team win, starting off 1-0 was a big thing for us, it’s something we haven’t done since I’ve been here, and so to get off on that right foot is what we were really looking for,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger.