Maryland's Loren Sefcik battles with Richmond's Elle Dziadzio for the ball in the Terps' 2-1 win over the Spiders on Aug. 26, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) With her team trailing by a goal, Adalee Broadbent intercepted the ball as Richmond tried to counter-attack. The Maryland women’s soccer defender then took a few touches before firing a shot from 35 yards out off the bottom of the crossbar and into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.