Personal Finance

Robert Mercer, James Simons, other Renaissance hedge fund executives agree to $7 billion tax payment

The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
A group of current and former executives at pioneering hedge fund Renaissance Technologies have agreed to pay up to $7 billion in back taxes, interest, and penalties, the company told investors Thursday. The settlement ends a long dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over how some Renaissance funds booked short-term gains for tax purposes. It is one of the biggest tax settlement in U.S. history, if not the largest, The Wall Street Journal reports.

