Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, SD

Field to Fork offering farm-to-table connection

Aberdeen News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleField to Fork, an event that offers "a farm-to-table connection," will allow participants to eat with and meet local agriculture producers. The menu for the event will offer a number of stations including fruits and vegetables, charcuterie, sheep, beef, pork, goat and dessert. There will also be beverages including wine from the Wind Vineyard and Southern Wine and Spirits, beer from One-Legged Pheasant and coffee from the Red Rooster Coffee House.

www.aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Farm To Table#Beer#Vineyard#Southern Wine And Spirits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy