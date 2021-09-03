Field to Fork offering farm-to-table connection

Field to Fork, an event that offers "a farm-to-table connection," will allow participants to eat with and meet local agriculture producers. The menu for the event will offer a number of stations including fruits and vegetables, charcuterie, sheep, beef, pork, goat and dessert. There will also be beverages including wine from the Wind Vineyard and Southern Wine and Spirits, beer from One-Legged Pheasant and coffee from the Red Rooster Coffee House.