VOLLEYBALL: Heritage takes care of business at home

The Heritage Lady Generals got pushed to the limit by Silverdale Baptist Academy on Thursday night, but were able to hold off the Lady Seahawks in a three-set thriller. The two teams split the first two sets. Heritage won the opener, 25-18, before Silverdale claimed a 27-25 victory in the second set. The Lady Generals would win the tiebreaker, 15-12. They also handled Christian Heritage earlier in the night, 25-12, 25-13, to improve to 12-3 on the year.