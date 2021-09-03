Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

VOLLEYBALL: Heritage takes care of business at home

By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

The Heritage Lady Generals got pushed to the limit by Silverdale Baptist Academy on Thursday night, but were able to hold off the Lady Seahawks in a three-set thriller. The two teams split the first two sets. Heritage won the opener, 25-18, before Silverdale claimed a 27-25 victory in the second set. The Lady Generals would win the tiebreaker, 15-12. They also handled Christian Heritage earlier in the night, 25-12, 25-13, to improve to 12-3 on the year.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The Lady Seahawks#The Lady Generals#Christian Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Eupora, MSStarkville Daily News

Eupora gets volleyball sweep at home

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the first set of the volleyball matchup, but it was quickly evened up. In a blink, the Lady Eagles had a lead. Eupora never trailed again the rest of the match as it ran away with a 3-0 straight-sets win. For more on...
Sportsgwsports.com

Volleyball Falls to Georgetown in Home Opener

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball opened its home slate on Saturday, falling to Georgetown in straight-sets, 19-25, 20-25, 18-25. Salem Yohannes and Liv Womble led GW with 13 kills and 10 kills, respectively. Yohannes, a first-year from Woodbridge, Va., tallied her third straight double-figure match and owns a team-best 44 kills on the young season.
Greenbrier, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

WH Heritage takes match in four over Greenbrier

The White House Heritage volleyball team defeated Greenbrier 3-1 Thursday night. The Lady Cats have shown a lot of improvement over the last two seasons under head coach Tori Scherer and were able to take the second set. Here are several photos from the match.
Bronson, MIthedailyreporter.com

Bronson Volleyball defends home court, takes title at Bronson Mini-Invite

BRONSON — The Bronson Lady Vikings continued their hot start to the 2021 season Saturday, defending home court with a win at their own Bronson Mini Volleyball Invite. Bronson went unbeaten in pool play before defeating Brandywine in the semifinals and Edwardsburg in the championship to raise the trophy to end the night.
FootballGwinnett Daily Post

Meadowcreek defense takes momentum into game at Heritage

Record: 0-1 Last week: Lost to Eagle’s Landing 19-9 Heritage Patriots (3-AAAAAA) Both Meadowcreek and Heritage lost their openers, but they also both saw positives from Week 1, particularly on the defensive side. The Mustangs couldn’t generate enough offense at Eagle’s Landing, but their defense made things interesting. Kristopher Cassell...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

VOLLEYBALL: Heritage wins Silver Division at Coal Mountain Classic

The Heritage Lady Generals volleyball team made their return to the court on Saturday for the first time since a win at GPS on Aug. 18 and went 3-3 at the Coal Mountain Classic at North Forsyth High School. The Navy-and-Red lost both of its pool games to Lumpkin County...
Barrington, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Girls volleyball: Experienced Barrington takes care of Stevenson

The defending Mid-Suburban League girls volleyball champions didn't want to miss a beat from their 14-2 season just five months ago. So Barrington made sure it was in fine tune from the start of its fall season opener on Tuesday night at Stevenson, which won the North Suburban Conference tournament in last spring's COVID-19 shortened season.
carolinacoastonline.com

West sweeps past scrappy Hurricanes, then falls to New Bern

MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team won its third straight game Tuesday with a sweep of Pamlico. The Patriots got by the Hurricanes 26-24, 25-11, 25-20 to event their record at 3-3 despite playing without star middle hitter Megan Kenon. “We had to learn to play without her...
Soccerbaylorlariat.com

Baylor women’s soccer looks to take care of business at home

Baylor women’s soccer (1-1-0) is heading into Thursday’s matchup against Nebraska coming off a 4-0 shut-out win versus North Dakota State (0-2-0) Sunday. Baylor is looking to get above .500 before Big 12 conference play begins. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.
Los Angeles, CAdenverpioneers.com

Denver Takes Care of Business; Sweeps Campbell at Trojan Invitational

LOS ANGELES – The University of Denver Volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2021 season on Saturday, dismantling Campbell in three sets to remain undefeated. The Pioneers won 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 against the Camels in the Galen Center. Inside the Box Score. Lydia Bartalo continued her stellar play,...
VolleyballThe Dickinson Press

Trinity open home volleyball schedule

On a quest for five straight regional titles, Dickinson Trinity volleyball team welcomed the Raiders to their home gym. The Titans would pick up right where they left off last season as they swept the Raiders comfortably, winning 3-0. Trinity established their dominance early on, taking the first set 25-12....
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Mountain Home volleyball sweeps Nettleton

Mountain Home swept all three volleyball matches at home Monday evening against Nettleton. In the high school match, Mountain Home cruised to a 3-0 victory, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 26-24. Carson Schmitz had a big night with 13 kills, six digs and 15 assists; Lindsay Jenson had...
Oak Creek, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball undefeated at home tournament

OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team went 3-0 at its home tournament on Saturday. The Rams started the day with swift 3-0 victory over Gilpin County, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13. Then, they proceeded to sweep Roaring Fork 3-0 with set scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-7. Seniors Peyton Park...
Huntsville, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Westran takes care of business winning 45-12 against Salisbury

Westran's football team took care of business Friday and made their short 15-mile road trip home to Huntsville a satisfying one as they forced a running clock en route to taking a 45-0 command into the final stanza before handing Salisbury a 45-12 defeat on its home field. Senior ball...
Rockville, INDanville Commercial-News

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fountain Central loses to Parke Heritage

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team hung tough against Parke Heritage on Tuesday, but the Mustangs lost to the Wolves 21-25, 25-4, 25-20, 16-25, 15-13. Maddie Medley had nine kills with three digs and a block for Fountain Central, while Larissa Bowers had eight kills and two digs, Chloe Golia had seven kills, two blocks, five aces and 19 digs, Lillie Fishero had 23 assists and five digs and Jerzi Hershberger had 29 digs.
Shelton, CTsheltonherald.com

Shelton girls volleyball positions there for the taking

SHELTON - Coach LeAnne Bianchine stood in front of the Shelton girls’ volleyball bench filled with players. It was scrimmage time with Woodland. For many of Bianchine’s charges it was the first time they saw varsity action. It won’t be the last. “I told them there is playing time out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy