Question: Where is Best Spot for a Whole Foods Store Brick, Toms River or Manahawkin?

It turns out you can put a price on dignity — nothing. That’s how much the food and groceries cost at the new free kosher store in Squirrel Hill at 2118 Murray Ave. The store was originally a pop-up, but it’s proven to be so popular and it’s filling such an important need that it’s been funded through at least mid-September, according to Rabbi Chezky Rosenfeld, a 33-year-old Squirrel Hill resident and Yeshiva Schools administrator who came up with the idea for the store and brought it to fruition.