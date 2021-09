Mrs. Sally Ann (Combest) Spurgeon, 68, of Seymour, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on September 2, 2021, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. She was born in 1953, daughter of the late John R. Combest and Mary M. Walters Combest in Columbus, Indiana. Sally graduated from Columbus North High School, Class of 1972. She went on to graduate from Harrison College with an Associates Degree in Business. On July 23, 1972, she married Jerry Spurgeon and he survives. Sally retired from Columbus Regional Hospital after 27 years of dedicated service. She also worked for Seymour Urgent Care. Sally was a faithful member of The Tabernacle of Seymour where she was highly involved being a Sunday school teacher, cooking for the Community Diner, member of the Ladies Prayer Group and singing in the choir. Sally also loved being outdoors and being a Girl and Boy Scout leader. She was also a foster grandparent for the schools. Sally had a huge heart and loved helping and working with the community and her church. She loved traveling, animals and attending family gatherings. Sally truly loved life.