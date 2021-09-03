New Zealand Police Kill Man Who Stabbed 6 Shoppers in ‘Terrorist’ Attack
(WELLINGTON, New Zealand) — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.time.com
